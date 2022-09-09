Round Lake Beach man accused of locking ex-partner in barn sentenced to periodic imprisonment

A Round Lake Beach man accused of abducting and assaulting an ex-partner before locking her in a barn near Mundelein in March has been sentenced to two years of periodic imprisonment.

Claudio Gutierrez-Ocampo, 44, of the 200 block of Park Drive, was charged with residential burglary, felony unlawful restraint, criminal sexual assault and two counts of kidnapping.

Under a plea deal accepted by a Lake County judge Thursday, Gutierrez-Ocampo also will serve 30 months of probation, during which time he is prohibited from consuming drugs or alcohol and contacting the victim. He also must keep a job and will be subjected to regular drug testing.

As part of the plea deal, all charges but one count of kidnapping were dropped.

Police said Gutierrez-Ocampo broke into the Mundelein home of an ex-partner, forced the woman outside, assaulted her and forced her into his van. Gutierrez-Ocampo then drove the woman to a property he owns on the 32800 block of Fairfield Road near Mundelein and locked her into a makeshift bedroom inside a barn on the property, police said.

The woman's daughter realized her mother had been abducted, drove to the remote property Gutierrez-Ocampo owned, saw his van there and called 911 for help after trying to open the locked barn.