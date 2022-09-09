Online fundraiser launched for Highland Park couple whom authorities say son killed

An online fundraiser was launched Friday morning for Ronald Goldberg, 79, and Renee Goldberg, 74, who authorities said were killed Wednesday by one of their sons. courtesy of gofundme.com

An online fundraiser has been launched to pay for the funeral costs of a Highland Park couple who authorities say were murdered Wednesday by one of their sons.

Ronald Goldberg, 79, and his wife, Renee, 74, were known as loving, caring people by all who knew them, family friend and fundraiser organizer Joshua Black said.

"If you had the privilege of meeting Ron and Renee, you can't forget their kindness, infectious smiles, love of family and their unwavering support of those they loved," Black said.

By Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised nearly $5,000 within hours of going live on GoFundMe.

Authorities said the couple's son, Barry M. Goldberg, stabbed them to death Wednesday morning inside their Highland Park apartment.

Their other son, Neil Goldberg, wrote in a message on the fundraiser page that his brother Barry struggled with mental illness over the past four years.

"He was living with my parents, who invested all their time, energy, and resources in attempting to get him the proper help," Neil Goldberg said. "Tragically, they were never successful in finding the help he needed."

Barry M. Goldberg is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held at the Lake County jail. A Lake County judge set his bail at $5 million. Goldberg would need to post $500,000 in cash to be released pending trial.

Neil Goldberg said he and his family are making funeral arrangements while processing the tragic deaths. A service is planned for Friday, Sept. 16.

The online fundraiser can be found at gofund.me/bc4cfa74.