No injuries in West Dundee clubhouse fire

No one was injured in a clubhouse fire Friday at a West Dundee apartment complex.

The West Dundee Fire Department responded about noon to an automatic fire alarm at 1900 Canterfield Parkway East.

The crews arrived to find smoke from the clubhouse bathroom. According to a news release, the fire started in the attic above the bathroom and was contained to that area. The fire was under control by 12:28 p.m.

The fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate was not available.