Driver survives after car strikes house, catches fire in Mundelein

A car crashed into a house on the 500 block of Quigley Street in Mundelein Thursday night after the driver experienced a medical emergency, authorities said. Courtesy of Christopher Henning

A car caught fire after striking a Mundelein house Thursday but the driver survived, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. on the 500 block of Quigley Street.

The driver experienced a medical emergency, lost consciousness and lost control of the black sedan he was driving, Fire Chief Bill Lark said.

The car went across a driveway and a front yard before stopping against the house's front stoop and then catching fire.

Mundelein police officers and firefighters put out the blaze using extinguishers and a hose, Lark said.

Firefighters from Countryside Fire Protection District took the driver to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. No one in the house was injured.

The house was damaged but deemed livable by a building inspector, Lark said.