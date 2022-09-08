Volo woman in critical condition following crash near Round Lake

A 44-year-old Volo woman suffered critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash on Route 60 near Round Lake Wednesday evening.

The woman either was ejected from the vehicle or exited it and collapsed after the crash, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

According to the initial investigation, the woman was driving a 2015 Hyundai sedan westbound on Route 60 around 6:55 p.m. when she struck a guard rail on the north side of the road, entered the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Suburu SUV.

The driver of the Suburu, a 68-year-old Wonder Lake woman, and an 18-year-old passenger in the SUV were treated at the scene and released by paramedics, police said.

The Volo woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said.