Man faces gun charges after arguments in police department parking lot

An Evanston man is facing gun charges after he was accused of threatening to kill someone in the parking lot of the Carol Stream Police Department.

DuPage County Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh set bail Thursday at $250,000 for Nicolas Mayfield, 31, of the 1000 block of Darrow Avenue.

Prosecutors had asked that bail be denied.

Mayfield is charged with one count of being an armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Authorities said the victim of a battery in a separate case was returning to his vehicle in the police department lot on Aug. 1 when an argument began between that person and Mayfield, who was a friend of the defendant in the battery case.

Mayfield told the victim, "I'll kill you right here," while gesturing toward his waistband, implying he had a handgun, authorities said.

The other person drove off, then returned. There was another argument. Police broke it up, and the battery case victim told them of the threat.

The driver of the vehicle Mayfield was in gave police permission to search the car. Police said they found a loaded .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun with one bullet in the chamber.

After an arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 5, Mayfield was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Mayfield would need to post $25,000 bail to be freed pretrial. He is due to be arraigned on Sept. 29.