IMAGES: Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Prince Charles becomes King

Associated Press

FILE - In this June 11, 1969 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, dressed in the uniform of the Colonel in Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales, salutes at the Regiment's Colour presentation, at Cardiff Castle in Wales. It was the first occasion for the Prince to wear uniform. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.