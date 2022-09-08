IMAGES: Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, England July 15, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.
Barriers are moved into place at the entrance to Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.
Barriers are moved into place at the entrance to Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.
Media gather at the entrance to Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.
People gather in front of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.
A florist van at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland, where Britain's Queen is under medical supervision, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.
An armed police officer stands at the gates to Balmoral in Scotland, where Britain's Queen is under medical supervision, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.
FILE - In this Thursday, June, 16, 2011 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip arrive by horse drawn carriage in the parade ring at the of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England. Now that the Royal Family has said farewell to Prince Philip, attention will turn to Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and, in coming months, the celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne. This combination of events is reminding the United Kingdom that the reign of the queen, the only monarch most of her subjects have ever known, is finite.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 1952 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, stands with her grandmother Queen Mary, center, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth, at the entrance to London's Westminster Hall as her father's coffin arrives to lie in state. Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne Feb. 6, upon the death of her father, King George VI. Britain held a 41-gun salute. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022.
FILE - In this June. 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey, London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022.
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 1946 file photo, Britain's Princess Elizabeth, laughs with her father King George VI, in the grounds of the Royal Lodge, in Windsor, England. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96.
FILE - In this May 8, 1945 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill, center, joins the Royal family, from left, Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth, King George VI, and Princess Margaret, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, England, on VE-Day. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96.
FILE - In this April 21, 1947 file photo, Britain's Princess Elizabeth, poses for a photo on her 21st birthday, seated in Natal National Park, South Africa. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96.
FILE - in this Sept. 1947 file photo, Britain's Princess Elizabeth and Lt. Philip Mountbatten pose for a photo, in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.
