IMAGES: Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday, June, 16, 2011 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip arrive by horse drawn carriage in the parade ring at the of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England. Now that the Royal Family has said farewell to Prince Philip, attention will turn to Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and, in coming months, the celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne. This combination of events is reminding the United Kingdom that the reign of the queen, the only monarch most of her subjects have ever known, is finite.