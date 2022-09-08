Flu shot clinic at Wheeling hillage hall on Sept. 29

Wheeling village officials and Jewel-Osco Pharmacy will conduct a flu shot clinic Sept. 29.

The event will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the hall, 2 Community Blvd.

In addition to flu shots, people can get vaccinated against pneumonia, shingles, COVID-19 and other diseases.

Visit wheelingil.gov to make an appointment.

The flu vaccine is free for people with most PPO insurance plans. The vaccine is about $61 for people with most HMO insurance plans.

For more information, call Serena Ivaldi at (847) 499-9048 or email sivaldi@wheelingil.gov.