Flu shot clinic at Wheeling hillage hall on Sept. 29
Updated 9/8/2022 5:19 PM
Wheeling village officials and Jewel-Osco Pharmacy will conduct a flu shot clinic Sept. 29.
The event will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the hall, 2 Community Blvd.
In addition to flu shots, people can get vaccinated against pneumonia, shingles, COVID-19 and other diseases.
Visit wheelingil.gov to make an appointment.
The flu vaccine is free for people with most PPO insurance plans. The vaccine is about $61 for people with most HMO insurance plans.
For more information, call Serena Ivaldi at (847) 499-9048 or email sivaldi@wheelingil.gov.
