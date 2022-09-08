Ex-manager says no one would have bought R. Kelly's records if abuse allegations were true

R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago resumed Thursday with the R&B star's former business manager on the stand for a second day.

Derrell McDavid has spent more than six hours on the witness stand over the past two days while trying to convince jurors that alleged payoffs to witnesses and attempts to round up Kelly sex tapes were not a conspiracy to rig the singer's 2008 child pornography trial, as prosecutors claim.

Fans did not seem to believe allegations against the singer, who released two of his highest-selling albums while awaiting trial.

"R. Kelly was an icon. People grew up on his music, and if they were still willing to believe in him, that was important," McDavid said. "If these allegations had been true, I would doubt that anybody would have bought his records."

