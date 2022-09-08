Elk Grove Village man admits to breaching Capitol
Updated 9/8/2022 5:58 PM
An Elk Grove Village man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Thursday for breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in what he had previously described as his "biggest mistake."
Marcos Gleffe, 39, faces up to 6 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.