Elk Grove Village man admits to breaching Capitol

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Astrid Riecken/Washington Post

An Elk Grove Village man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Thursday for breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in what he had previously described as his "biggest mistake."

Marcos Gleffe, 39, faces up to 6 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

