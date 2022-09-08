 

Elk Grove Village man admits to breaching Capitol

  • Supporters of then-President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

    Supporters of then-President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

 
An Elk Grove Village man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Thursday for breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in what he had previously described as his "biggest mistake."

Marcos Gleffe, 39, faces up to 6 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

