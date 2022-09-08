Child injured in Naperville hit-and-run

A 10-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in Naperville.

The boy was riding his bike near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive shortly before 8 a.m. when a car struck him, according to the Naperville Police Department.

The boy is the hospital but is expected to recover, the news release said.

The car that hit the boy was a silver sedan and was last seen heading east on Bailey Road. The driver was a woman, police said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the police department's traffic unit at (630) 420-6725.