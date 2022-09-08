Child injured in Naperville hit-and-run
Updated 9/8/2022 4:50 PM
A 10-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in Naperville.
The boy was riding his bike near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive shortly before 8 a.m. when a car struck him, according to the Naperville Police Department.
The boy is the hospital but is expected to recover, the news release said.
The car that hit the boy was a silver sedan and was last seen heading east on Bailey Road. The driver was a woman, police said.
Anyone with information about the case should call the police department's traffic unit at (630) 420-6725.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.