Authorities: Zion police officer shot suspect who fired on two other cops

A Zion police officer shot and killed a man who fired shots at authorities after he tried to break into a relative's home Thursday night, officials said.

A woman alerted police that a relative she had an order of protection against was trying to break into her home on the 2800 Block of Ezra Avenue at 6:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Two Zion officers found the 47-year-old man near the back of the residence. When the officers began speaking with him, he took out a gun and started shooting, the news release said.

As those officers retreated, the man ran about a block west, where a third officer shot and killed him, according to the news release. The firearm the man had was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

The woman who called 911 had obtained an order of protection that day, but her relative hadn't been served with the papers, the news release said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is conducting an investigation, the results of which will be turned over to Lake County state's attorney's office, the news release said.