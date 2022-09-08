Authorities: Highland Park man stabbed his parents to death

A 45-year-old Highland Park man fatally stabbed his parents Wednesday in their apartment, officials said Thursday.

Barry M. Goldberg has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 79-year-old Ronald Goldberg and 74-year-old Renee Goldberg.

Highland Park police and firefighters were called for a wellness check Wednesday morning at an apartment on the 1800 block of Green Bay Road.

Assistant State's Attorney Lillian Lewis said blood was visible under the door, and first responders could hear a man yell, "Don't shoot!" Upon entering the apartment, police found Goldberg just inside the door and his parents on the ground with stab wounds, Lewis said. Police also recovered a large knife near the couple, Lewis said.

Lewis said Goldberg admitted to police that he had killed his mother.

An autopsy performed by the Lake County coroner's office determined the couple died from multiple sharp-force injuries.

A Lake County judge set bail for Goldberg at $5 million. He would need to post $500,000 in cash to be released from jail pending trial.

During Thursday's bond hearing, Goldberg said he needed a public defender as he could not afford to hire an attorney.

Goldberg is being held at the Highland Park Police Department and will be transferred to the Lake County jail. He is due back in court next month.