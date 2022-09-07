 

Two people in custody in connection with Antioch shooting death

Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 9/7/2022 5:02 PM

Officers for the Antioch Police Department and Lake County Major Crime Task Force have taken two people into custody in connection with the shooting death of a 42-year-old Wisconsin man found in an Antioch apartment late Monday.

Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the task force, said investigators took the two people into custody at around noon Wednesday.

 

Authorities said Antioch police were called to the apartment on Main Street just after 11 p.m. Monday when neighbors reported hearing gunfire inside the apartment. Officers found the body of the man inside.

The Lake County coroner's office on Wednesday identified the man as Robbie Dickerson of Racine.

Police said the shooting appears to be a "targeted, isolated incident."

An autopsy report released Wednesday said Dickerson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

