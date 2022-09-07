 

Two found dead in Highland Park apartment; person taken into custody

  • THINKSTOCK

    THINKSTOCK

 
By Dave Oberhelman
doberhelman@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 9/7/2022 1:44 PM

A person is in custody after Highland Park police found two people dead in an apartment and another person still in the unit.

There was no threat to public safety, and police were conducting an investigation into the deaths, according to a news release from the city.

 

On Wednesday morning, Highland Park police and fire departments were called for a wellness check at an apartment on Green Bay Road, the release said. Officers saw what they believed to be blood under the door and forced their way into the unit, the report said.

Police discovered two people dead upon entry. Another person in the apartment was taken into custody.

The city's news release said officials work with the on-site property manager to provide support to the building's other tenants.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 