Two found dead in Highland Park apartment; person taken into custody

A person is in custody after Highland Park police found two people dead in an apartment and another person still in the unit.

There was no threat to public safety, and police were conducting an investigation into the deaths, according to a news release from the city.

On Wednesday morning, Highland Park police and fire departments were called for a wellness check at an apartment on Green Bay Road, the release said. Officers saw what they believed to be blood under the door and forced their way into the unit, the report said.

Police discovered two people dead upon entry. Another person in the apartment was taken into custody.

The city's news release said officials work with the on-site property manager to provide support to the building's other tenants.