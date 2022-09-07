This time, Fioretti will challenge Preckwinkle as a Republican

Former Chicago Alderman Bob Fioretti on Wednesday announced his candidacy for Cook County Board president.

He'll be taking on Board President Toni Preckwinkle in the general election Nov. 8.

The last time Fioretti faced Preckwinkle was in the 2018 Democratic primary for the county's top job.

This time, Fioretti is running as a Republican, and he made it clear during a news conference at the Billy Goat Tavern that he plans to make crime and public safety the main issues of the campaign.

