Street closures planned for Rock the Block Party in Elmhurst

Elmhurst City Centre's Rock the Block Party will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10.

In preparations for the event, the city of Elmhurst announces the following street closures.

Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, York St. from First St. to Second St., as well as Schiller St. from York St. to South Palmer Drive will be closed. The Schiller Parking garage will remain open but will only be able to be accessed from First Street.

Due to these road closures, the Explore Elmhurst Express Trolley running on Friday and Saturday will have a slight route change. Stop 2, normally located on York and Schiller streets (in front of the City Centre Fountain), will be moved to York and First streets (north of the tracks). Temporary signs will be posted. For a trolley route map for Rock the Block, go to elmhurst.org.