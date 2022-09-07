St. Charles Kiwanis to host Peanut Days Sept. 8-10

For the annual Peanut Days fundraiser, St. Charles Kiwanis Club members will take up positions at the four Dunkin' Donuts, three Starbucks, and two Jewel locations in St. Charles from Sept. 8-10.

The Peanut Days fundraiser is the oldest and most important of the club's efforts to aid the less fortunate. In the coming year, nearly 40 organizations that help area children and families in need will receive Kiwanis grants.

A box of 48 bags of Planters Peanuts is available for a $50 donation, and a case of four boxes can be obtained for a $200 donation. For those without cash at the nine sites listed above, a QR code will allow a donation to be made by smartphone.

Donations also can be made on the club's website, kiwanisofstcharles.org, including donations without the need to receive peanuts. Donations to the troops are encouraged as well. Payment must be received by Sept. 12 and requested deliveries should be completed by Sept. 30.