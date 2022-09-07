Police investigating Prospect Heights shooting

One person was injured in shooting Tuesday night at a Prospect Heights condo building, police said Wednesday.

At 7:39 p.m., Prospect Heights police responded to reports of a man with a gun at the Willow Heights complex on 810 E. Old Willow Road.

Officers located a Black Chevrolet Silverado with multiple bullet holes in the front windshield, authorities said.

A 22-year-old and a 25 year-old were inside the car at the time of the shooting. Authorities said the 25-year-old sustained wounds to the shoulder and knee.

The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and was released Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the shooting may have been gang-related.

Prospect Heights police ask that residents or businesses near the apartments with any information to share it with authorities.