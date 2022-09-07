Pedestrian dead after being struck by inbound Metra train near Elgin

Authorities are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck by an inbound Metra train earlier today near Elgin's Big Timber depot.

Metra officials said the pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Metra officials reported a train had struck the pedestrian as it headed into service at the beginning of its run just after 5:30 a.m.

Passengers were initially shuttled by bus from Big Timber to the Elgin depot, but trains are now departing and arriving at the Big Timber station once again.

• This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.