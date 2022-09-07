One charged with murder after two people found dead in Highland Park apartment

A Highland Park man has been charged with murder after police in the suburb found two people dead in an apartment.

Barry M. Goldberg, 45, was charged Wednesday evening with two counts of first-degree murder, the City of Highland Park reported. He will appear in bond court Thursday morning.

Highland Park police and firefighters were called for a wellness check Wednesday morning at an apartment on Green Bay Road, the city said in a news release. ABC 7 reported investigators had received multiple 911 calls, with some reporting screaming from a second-floor unit.

Officers saw what they believed to be blood under the door and forced their way into the unit, the city's report said.

Police discovered two people dead inside. Another person in the apartment was taken into custody, police said earlier Wednesday.

The two victims have not been identified.

The city's news release said officials are working with the on-site property manager to provide support to the building's other tenants. There was no threat to public safety, and police were conducting an investigation into the deaths, according to a news release from the city.