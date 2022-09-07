Official: Second suspect in Canada stabbings died of self-inflicted wounds

Mark Arcand, whose sister Bonnie Burns was killed during a series of violence attacks at James Smith Cree Nation holds a photo in Saskatoon, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Myles Sanderson, 32, and his brother Damien, 30, are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 in a string of attacks across an Indigenous reserve and in the nearby town of Weldon. Damien was found dead Monday, and police were investigating whether his own brother killed him. Associated Press

Police and investigators are seen at the side of the road outside Rosthern, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Canadian police arrested the second suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday after a three-day manhunt during which they had found the body of his brother. Associated Press

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan -- The final suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed 10 people in and around a Canadian Indigenous reserve died of self-inflicted wounds after his car was run off the road by police Wednesday following a three-day manhunt, officials said.

Myles Sanderson, 32, was found near the town of Rosthern as officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Officers rammed Sanderson's vehicle off the road, said an official who was familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to talk publicly.

The official said the fugitive's injuries were self-inflicted, but he didn't have further details on when the injuries were inflicted or when he died. Video and photos from the scene showed a white SUV off to the side of the road with police cars all around. Air bags had deployed in the SUV.

The suspect's death comes two days after the body of his brother, 30-year-old Damien Sanderson, was found in a field near the scene of their rampage, which also wounded 18 people. Police are investigating whether the second suspect killed his brother.

Some family members of the victims arrived at the scene Wednesday, including Brian Burns, whose wife and son were killed.

"Now we can start to heal. The healing begins today, now," he said.

Another of Burns' sons was wounded and "hopefully can sleep at night now knowing he's behind bars," Burns said.

The stabbing rampage raised questions of why the suspect who died Wednesday -- an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence -- was out on the streets in the first place.

He was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of over four years on charges that included assault and robbery. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for violating the terms of his release, though the details were not immediately clear.

His long and lurid rap sheet also showed that seven years ago, he attacked and stabbed one of the victims killed in the weekend rampage, according to court records.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said there will be an investigation into the parole board's assessment of the suspect.

"I want to know the reasons behind the decision" to release him, Mendicino said. "I'm extremely concerned with what occurred here. A community has been left reeling."

Investigators have not given a motive for the bloodshed.

The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service said nine of those killed were from the James Smith Cree Nation: Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; and Robert Sanderson, 49, One was from Weldon, 78-year-old Wesley Patterson.

Authorities would not say how the victims might be related.

Mark Arcand said his half sister Bonnie and her son Gregory were killed.

"Her son was lying there already deceased. My sister went out and tried to help her son, and she was stabbed two times, and she died right beside him," he said. "Right outside of her home she was killed by senseless acts. She was protecting her son. She was protecting three little boys. This is why she is a hero."

Arcand rushed to the reserve the morning of the rampage. After that, he said, "I woke up in the middle of the night just screaming and yelling. What I saw that day I can't get out of my head."

As for what set off the violence, Arcand said: "We're all looking for those same answers. We don't know what happened. Maybe we'll never know. That's the hardest part of this."

Court documents said the second suspect attacked his in-laws, Earl Burns and Joyce Burns, in 2015, knifing Earl Jones repeatedly and wounding Joyce Burns. He later pleaded guilty to assault and threatening Earl Burns' life.

Many of the second suspect's crimes were committed when he was intoxicated, according to court records. He told parole officials at one point that substance use made him out of his mind. Records showed he repeatedly violated court orders barring him from drinking or using drugs.

Many of Canada's Indigenous communities are plagued by drugs and alcohol.

"The drug problem and the alcohol problem on these reserves is way out of hand," said Ivor Wayne Burns, whose sister was killed in the weekend attacks. "We have dead people, and we asked before for something to be done."