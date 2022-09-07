Lake County considers allocating $12 million in federal relief funding

A $6 million renovation of the Robert W. Depke Juvenile Complex Center in Vernon Hills is among the projects being considered by county officials. Daily Herald file photo, 2017

Lake County officials are considering allocating $12 million in federal COVID relief funds for several projects, including renovating the Depke juvenile justice complex in Vernon Hills.

The most recent recommendations for spending the county's share of American Rescue Plan Act funding cover changes and extensions for previously approved projects, as well as $8.3 million for three new projects.

Lake County already has allocated $78 million of its $135 million available funding. If the current list is approved, there would be $45 million remaining.

All projects are reviewed and recommended for approval by a special committee. The most recent has been forwarded to the county board's financial and administrative committee for consideration Thursday. All projects go to the full county board for official action.

The current list includes additions of about $1.9 million for four projects. A portion is for added costs, but most of the allocation is for added equipment for a public works filter project.

The second category includes an additional $1.27 million to allow continued food distribution, as well as continued funding for the health department's call center and therapists at the Children's Advocacy Center.

Of the new projects, the Depke renovation calls for enlarging certain areas to include improved ventilation and lighting, individual work areas for employees and dedicated areas to meet with families.

Also, $2.15 million is being recommended for work to digitize historical records or associated with the consolidation of the county clerk and recorder's offices.

And, $159,000 is recommended for an additional health department epidemiologist to relieve and spread the burden of COVID-19 and other disease control efforts.

Officials have tabled an item seeking a one-year extension of rented space to house personal protective equipment and other COVID-19-related supplies until additional details and information, including additional guidance from state and federal authorities on stockpiling and storage requirements, can be obtained.

Other questions to be determined are whether the ARPA funding can be used toward county costs of the pending Safe-T Act crime bill and funding for the Veterans Assistance Commission.

The county staff also is creating a process to solicit, evaluate and score requests for funding from outside agencies. However, officials don't expect to act on that aspect until late this year or early next year.

ARPA funding has more latitude for spending, unlike the $121 million in federal CARES Act funds the county received earlier in the pandemic to address immediate needs due to the public health emergency.

The money must be earmarked by end of 2024 and spent by end of 2026.