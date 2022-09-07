Input sought on Butler Lake park project
Updated 9/7/2022 4:55 PM
A community feedback meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, regarding a recreation project at Butler Lake Park in Libertyville.
The village is developing a plan for the park and will use input to apply for grant funding. Anyone interested can stop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 810 W. Lake St. to tour the park and provide input.
All members of the public are invited and an RSVP is not required.
