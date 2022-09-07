Bail set for three accused of ramming police car after theft in Oak Brook

Three people have been charged after stealing merchandise from Nordstrom Rack in Oak Brook, damaging a police car and leading authorities on a high-speed chase, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Doniesha Chew, 23, of South suburban Phoenix, Terrance Reed, 37, of Chicago and Jaquay Shines, 25, of Chicago were charged with burglary, threatening with a vehicle, criminal damage to government property and aggravated fleeing from police, authorities said in a news release Wednesday.

At 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Brook police responded to reports of a retail theft at the Nordstrom Rack on 2155 W. 22nd St. Authorities said that a Mazda 6 driven by Chew and occupied by Shines and Reed rammed an arriving officer's car head-on. That officer suffered serious injuries, the news release said.

Police pursued the Mazda on westbound 22nd. Authorities said the Mazda reached speeds of more than 100 mph before it was stopped on Interstate 294 south of 75th Street.

According to authorities, Reed attempted to run while Chew and Shines remained inside the vehicle. Reed was caught soon after.

Investigators said the defendants used empty bags to hide four sets of children's boots that were removed from their boxes.

Bail was set at $350,000 for Reed and Chew, $150,000 for Shines.

"Our message is clear: If you come here to steal and intentionally attempt to harm police officers, we will pursue you and arrest you," Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis said in the news release. "The village had one officer seriously injured and hospitalized during this incident, and I pray for the officer's speedy recovery."