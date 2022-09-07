21-year sentence awaits North Chicago man -- once he's caught

A Lake County judge Wednesday sentenced a North Chicago man to 21 years in prison on gun charges, though police officers will have to apprehend him before his prison term can start.

Last month a jury found Giovanni Smith, 33, guilty on one count each of being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Smith was initially held in Lake County jail after his July 2021 arrest for chasing someone down a North Chicago street with a handgun.

Some time later, a judge reduced his initial bail of $100,000 to $50,000, and Smith was released after putting up $5,000.

Though he showed up for most of his trial, Smith did not return to court for the verdict to be read Aug. 4, and police have been searching for him ever since, officials said.

If he is apprehended, Smith will begin serving his 21-year prison sentence. Because of the severity of the charges, he must serve 85% of the sentence.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart praised Judge Patricia Fix for hading down a long sentence.

"This sentence is necessary to deter others from repeatedly violating the law as Mr. Smith has," Rinehart said.