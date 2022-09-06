Volunteer at Mundelein Arts Festival this weekend

Volunteers are needed for the Mundelein Arts Festival this weekend.

Students at least 13 years old who need service hours especially are encouraged to sign up.

Working two-hour slots, volunteers will bring water and lunches to artists and watch their booths as needed. They also may help set up and dismantle displays.

Volunteers are needed for a kids' art tent, too.

The event will be in Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave. Volunteers are needed between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sign up at bit.ly/3QAxqTn.