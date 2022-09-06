Volunteer at Mundelein Arts Festival this weekend
Updated 9/6/2022 2:37 PM
Volunteers are needed for the Mundelein Arts Festival this weekend.
Students at least 13 years old who need service hours especially are encouraged to sign up.
Working two-hour slots, volunteers will bring water and lunches to artists and watch their booths as needed. They also may help set up and dismantle displays.
Volunteers are needed for a kids' art tent, too.
The event will be in Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave. Volunteers are needed between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Sign up at bit.ly/3QAxqTn.
