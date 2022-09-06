Lincolnshire woman accused of setting fire to hurt family member

A Lincolnshire woman has been accused of intentionally starting a house fire last year to harm a family member.

Jisha M. Kurian, 34, of the 200 block of Dover Circle, was charged with aggravated arson, the Lincolnshire Police Department said.

The Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District responded to a fire at Kurian's residence about 1 p.m. July 16, 2021. One resident was inside the house during the fire but was not injured.

The cause of the fire initially was undetermined, but two months later the fire district learned the blaze could have been a case of arson and handed the investigation off to Lincolnshire police.

Kurian turned herself in on Aug. 31. Her bail was set at 1 million.