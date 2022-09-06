Lake Villa massage therapist charged after two women complain of inappropriate touching

A 45-year-old Arlington Heights man working as a massage therapist in Lake Villa has been charged with aggravated battery after two women reported he touched them inappropriately during massage appointments, authorities said.

A Lake County judge set bail for Kim Li Bun at $100,000, which means he would need to pay $10,000 to be released from jail while his trial is pending. Bun, who officials said was born in Indonesia, participated at the bond hearing Monday morning from jail with the help of an interpreter.

Police received a report on Aug. 24 from a woman who said she'd been inappropriately touched by a man she said spoke little to no English during a massage at Cozy Foot Massage in Lake Villa. The woman said that during the meeting the man, whose name tag read "Alex," attempted to remove her clothing and touch her under her clothing, Lake Villa police said in a news release Monday.

On Friday, a second woman reported that she was touched inappropriately in a similar way at Cozy Foot Massage by a man with a similar description, officials said.

Lake Villa police went to the massage parlor to investigate and Bun attempted to run out the back door but was detained, according to the news release.

While being interviewed by police officers, Bun said he had no formal training for giving massages and had been at the business for around a month, according to police.

Lake Villa police said people who believe they have been victimized while receiving a massage from Bun should call police at (847) 356-6106.