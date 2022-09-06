GiveNKind hosting miniature golf fundraiser Sunday in Lincolnshire

GiveNKind, a local nonprofit that helps companies donate surplus inventory in a socially and environmentally responsible way, is hosting a miniature golf fundraising event from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Par-King Skill Golf in Lincolnshire.

The event, GiveNGolf, raises funds to transport, coordinate and redistribute resources to more than 200 nonprofits in Illinois and keeps valuable resources out of local landfills.

"This event is extremely important to us because it funds 15% of our annual operations, but we're also a nonprofit that likes to have fun," said Emily Petway, founder and executive director of GiveNKind.

Participants will enjoy a competitive round of miniature golf with prizes and raffles, a barbecue dinner from the culinary team at Roberti Community House and a bags knockout tournament.

In 2021, GiveNKind connected nonprofit organizations with $7.44 million worth of quality goods through its GiveNKind Center, a 3,000-square-foot redistribution facility in Mundelein, and direct placements of donated goods.

Nonprofits working in the areas of food and housing insecurity, addiction and recovery, education and arts programs, animal rescue and more will benefit.

For more information, email contact@givenkind.org.