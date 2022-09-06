Gail Borden Library in Elgin to hold vaccine clinic Wednesday
Updated 9/6/2022 2:36 PM
The Gail Borden Library will hold a free, drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.
The clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Meadows Community Rooms of the main library, located at 270 N. Grove Ave.
First, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available for adults and children.
The library plans to schedule partnered clinics on the first Wednesdays of the month through December.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.