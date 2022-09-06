Gail Borden Library in Elgin to hold vaccine clinic Wednesday

The Gail Borden Library will hold a free, drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

The clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Meadows Community Rooms of the main library, located at 270 N. Grove Ave.

First, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available for adults and children.

The library plans to schedule partnered clinics on the first Wednesdays of the month through December.