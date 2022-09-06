Former Sun-Times reporter fights subpoena to testify in R. Kelly trial

Former Sun-Times music critic Jim DeRogatis stands in August inside his Northwest Side home with boxes of his research on R. Kelly, which he started collecting in 2000. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

The former Chicago Sun-Times reporter whose work first drew national attention to allegations of sexual abuse of minors by R. Kelly is seeking to avoid becoming a witness at the R&B star's federal child-pornography trial.

Music critic Jim DeRogatis filed a motion Tuesday quash a subpoena from lawyers for Kelly's co-defendant and former business manager, Derrel McDavid, who sought to call the journalist to the stand.

"Because Mr. DeRogatis' role has been as an investigative reporter, compelled testimony also is invasive as to his newsgathering methods and cumulative of the actual sources and their source materials," lawyers for DeRogatis and his current employer, The New Yorker magazine, wrote in the filing.

