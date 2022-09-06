'Building-wide system failures' force shutdown of federal court in Chicago
Updated 9/6/2022 5:41 PM
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse will reopen Wednesday after "building-wide system failures" prompted authorities to close the building Tuesday, delaying the trial of R&B star R. Kelly and other proceedings.
The announcement by U.S. District Court Clerk Thomas Bruton that the building would reopen did not specify which systems in the downtown courthouse failed, only that they "impacted the ability to open the building." The building closure was announced late Monday as a result of "operational issues."
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.