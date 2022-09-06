'Building-wide system failures' force shutdown of federal court in Chicago

Singer R. Kelly's trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges, now entering a fourth week, was the most high-profile proceeding to be delayed Tuesday in federal court in Chicago. Associated Press file photo

Normal operations at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago are expected to resume today. Chicago Sun-Times file photo

The Dirksen Federal Courthouse will reopen Wednesday after "building-wide system failures" prompted authorities to close the building Tuesday, delaying the trial of R&B star R. Kelly and other proceedings.

The announcement by U.S. District Court Clerk Thomas Bruton that the building would reopen did not specify which systems in the downtown courthouse failed, only that they "impacted the ability to open the building." The building closure was announced late Monday as a result of "operational issues."

