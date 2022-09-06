Authorities: Man found shot to death in Antioch apartment

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating the shooting death of a 42-year-old man found inside an Antioch apartment late Monday and are searching for the suspect.

Authorities said Antioch police were called to the apartment on the 1000 block Main Street just after 11 p.m. when neighbors reported hearing gunfire inside the apartment.

Police officers were able to enter the apartment and found the unidentified man dead inside.

Investigators believe the suspect fled before police arrived.

Police officials said the shooting appears to be a "targeted, isolated incident."

The task force is continuing its investigation and hunt for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Antioch police at (847) 395-8585 or leave an anonymous tip at lakecountycrimestoppers.com.