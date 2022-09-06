Ammonia leak at Glendale Heights business forces apartment evacuations

A 40-unit apartment complex in Glendale Heights was evacuated late Monday following an ammonia leak at a nearby manufacturing facility.

Glenside Fire Protection District officials said no injuries were reported from the leak after authorities were notified just after 9 p.m.

Firefighters were able to trace the leak to an outdoor ammonia tank at a powdered metal manufacturing plant on the 700 block of East Fullerton Avenue.

Fire officials said the apartment complex was about 250 feet downwind from the business, which was unoccupied at the time of the leak.

Residents were displaced for about three hours as Hazmat crews from the fire agency ventilated the business after firefighters located an "emergency stop button," fire officials said.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.