'A culinary institution': Franks for the Memories gets Hall of Flame honor for its Buffalo-style wings

Mundelein's Franks for the Memories has been inducted into the National Buffalo Wing Hall of Flame. Daily Herald File Photo

Hot wings from Franks for the Memories in Mundelein. Daily Herald File Photo

Jim and Jodi Schultz and their daughter, Lili, center, pose with the National Buffalo Wing Hall of Flame plaque that they and Franks for the Memories received this past weekend. The plaque will be displayed at the Mundelein restaurant. Courtesy of Jodi Schultz

A Mundelein restaurant known for its award-winning chicken wings has been inducted into the National Buffalo Wing Hall of -- wait for it -- Flame.

Franks for the Memories got the finger-licking accolade during this past weekend's National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York.

"It was such a great honor for us to be recognized among the industry's best," said Jodi Schultz, who co-owns Franks with her husband, Jim.

Jim's parents, Jim Schultz Sr. and Carol Schultz, founded the restaurant in the building with the tall, pitched yellow roof and the red-and-white striped front on Hawley Street in the 1980s.

Buffalo natives, the couple introduced the zesty delicacy to Lake County residents by giving away samples with every purchase. The wings were an instant hit, drawing people from around the suburbs and even out-of-state patrons.

In the years since, Franks has received many awards for its wings, including multiple prizes at the national festival.

The entire Schultz family was inducted into the Hall of Flame along with the restaurant. A plaque commemorating the honor will be displayed at the restaurant.

Members of the family attended this year's festival to help Jim and Jodi Schultz, of Grayslake, celebrate the induction.

Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz called the recognition well-deserved.

"Our whole town is very proud to have them here," Lentz said Tuesday. "Franks is a culinary institution. ... No Super Bowl party is complete without wings from Franks."