St. Charles to hold virtual strategic plan visioning workshop

For those who couldn't make it to the recent community visioning workshop, the city will hold a second workshop next week, which will be virtual.

The workshops are being held as part of the city's efforts to update its five-year strategic plan, which will guide decisions about the city's future. The virtual community visioning workshop will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

This virtual meeting will be conducted similarly to the in-person session, complete with small breakout groups to facilitate interaction and discussion. The Zoom link to the virtual workshop is berrydunn.zoom.us/j/9054116517.

"Holding a virtual session offers another opportunity for residents to weigh in on the issues that are important to them," St. Charles Economic Development Director Derek Conley said in a news release from the city of St. Charles.

City Administrator Heather McGuire noted the benefits of virtual meetings.

"Virtual meetings make it easier for some residents to participate," she said in the release. "People today have busy schedules. Whatever the city can do to reach as many residents as possible so they can be a part of the strategic planning process, is a plus. For this reason, we also are adding a virtual option to the upcoming community forum in October."

The community forum, which will be held both virtually and in-person, will give residents a first look at an initial draft of the strategic plan and offer an opportunity for their feedback. For those wanting to attend the forum in person, it will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the St. Charles City Council chambers in the St. Charles Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St.

The Zoom link to the community forum is berrydunn.zoom.us/j/9054116517.