Security guard struck by ax outside Chicago dispensary, fatally shoots attacker

A security guard fatally shot a person who struck him with an ax Monday morning outside a marijuana dispensary in Chicago's Greektown neighborhood.

Just after 10 a.m., a 37-year-old man working as a security guard began arguing with a man, 30, outside Zen Leaf Chicago, 222 S. Halsted St., over the business's return policy, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The man began swinging an ax and struck the security guard in the leg, police said.

The security guard then fired shots, striking the man, police said.

• This report was produced by the Chicago Sun-Times. See more at chicago.suntimes.com.