Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling wraps up last day of festivities

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comLucy Custody, 12, from left, Adriana Dundarova, 12, with her sister Vanessa, 3, on her lap, all of Naperville scream their way down the Fun Slide at the Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling Monday September 5, 2022 in Naperville.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comChildren enjoy the dragon roller coaster during the Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling Monday September 5, 2022 in Naperville.

Naperville's Jackson Avenue and the Riverwalk were packed with people after the Labor Day parade on the final day of the Last Fling festival.

The annual event offered live music, a carnival, family activities, dance performances, demonstrations, a business expo and plenty of good food,

The Last Fling is the Naperville Jaycees' largest fundraiser and community festival held over Labor Day weekend.

Proceeds from the Last Fling are given to nonprofit organizations in the community and throughout DuPage County. Over the past two decades, the Naperville Jaycees has raised and donated more than one million dollars to various organizations in the Naperville community.