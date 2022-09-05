Bartlett police announce three recent promotions

The Bartlett Police Department recently announced the promotions to their new ranks of Investigations and Support Services Commander Tom Algana, Patrol Division Sgt. Mireya Flores, and Deputy Chief of Support Services William Naydenoff. Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

The Bartlett Police Department has announced the recent promotions of Mireya Flores to sergeant, Tom Alagna to commander, and William Naydenoff to deputy chief.

Flores has been with the department for 17 years. During her tenure as the crime prevention officer, she helped plan and organize several of Bartlett's first-place National Night Out celebrations. She will serve as one of the four sergeants in the patrol division.

Alagna has been with the department for 14 years. He was responsible for creating Bartlett's citizen police academy program. Alagna will serve as the investigations and support services commander.

Naydenoff has been with the department for 17 years and most recently held the position Algana is taking on. He will serve as the deputy chief of support services.