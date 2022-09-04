 

One killed in crash on I-90 near Huntley

 
Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 9/4/2022 9:07 AM

A passenger was ejected from a vehicle and killed in an early morning crash Saturday on Interstate 90 near Huntley, Illinois State Police District 15 officials said.

At about 1:54 a.m., a car traveling west on I-90 attempted to exit onto Route 47 in Kane County when the driver lost control. The car flipped several times, officials said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a District 15 spokesman.

 

Officials said the driver was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. No information on the car or occupants was immediately available.

An accident reconstruction team and investigators from the state police responded as part of the investigation, which is continuing, according to state police.

The Kane County coroner's office also responded, and an autopsy is planned.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 