One killed in crash on I-90 near Huntley

A passenger was ejected from a vehicle and killed in an early morning crash Saturday on Interstate 90 near Huntley, Illinois State Police District 15 officials said.

At about 1:54 a.m., a car traveling west on I-90 attempted to exit onto Route 47 in Kane County when the driver lost control. The car flipped several times, officials said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a District 15 spokesman.

Officials said the driver was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. No information on the car or occupants was immediately available.

An accident reconstruction team and investigators from the state police responded as part of the investigation, which is continuing, according to state police.

The Kane County coroner's office also responded, and an autopsy is planned.