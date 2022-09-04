New District 207 budget up for a vote

The Maine Township High School District 207 board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $247.7 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The fiscal year began July 1.

The board also will discuss the progress of construction projects occurring at its three campuses and other issues.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the district headquarters, 1177 S. Dee Road in Park Ridge.