Naperville Park District schedules Wonderful World of Wheels for Sept. 19

The Naperville Park District has scheduled its 23rd annual Wonderful World of Wheels event for Sept. 19 at the Fort Hill Activity Center.

Presented by Woody Buick GMC, the free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the facility parking lot, located at 20 Fort Hill Drive.

Fire trucks, police vehicles, park maintenance tractors and public works trucks will be on display for children and families to touch and learn about from the people who operate them. Weather permitting, Go Doggy Go will have a food truck with snacks and lunch items available for purchase.

"This is the first year that we are hosting the event at Fort Hill Activity Center," said program manager David Naydenoff. "Holding the event at one of the park district locations gives us added flexibility and provides a convenient location for young families."

For more information, visit napervilleparks.org/wonderfulworldofwheels.