More immigrants arrive on buses from Texas
Updated 9/4/2022 9:18 PM
Chicago welcomed 50 more immigrants bused from Texas on Sunday as city officials launched a website to allow residents to donate supplies and money to help the new arrivals.
The group arrived around 4 p.m. Sunday and is made up mostly of families, Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters at a news conference. They join the 79 immigrants that arrived to the city Wednesday.
On Sunday, Lightfoot again lambasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for "manufacturing a human crisis."
• For the full story, visit chicago.sutnimes.com
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.