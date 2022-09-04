 

More immigrants arrive on buses from Texas

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending people who arrive at the southern border to Chicago and other Democrat-led cities. Associated Press file photo

 
Updated 9/4/2022 9:18 PM

Chicago welcomed 50 more immigrants bused from Texas on Sunday as city officials launched a website to allow residents to donate supplies and money to help the new arrivals.

The group arrived around 4 p.m. Sunday and is made up mostly of families, Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters at a news conference. They join the 79 immigrants that arrived to the city Wednesday.

 

On Sunday, Lightfoot again lambasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for "manufacturing a human crisis."

