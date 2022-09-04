Firefighter injured battling blaze at Antioch RV center

One firefighter suffered minor injuries battling a blaze Saturday evening that brought in multiple departments and resulted in damage estimated at millions of dollars at the Gander RV Service Center in Antioch.

Firefighters from the Antioch Fire Department responded to the scene at 7:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Heavy smoke and fire could be seen rising from the roof of the RV service building at Route 45 and Route 173.

Fire officials said crews had to force entry into the business through a locked gate to gain access to the property.

Meanwhile, a MABAS alarm was activated, bringing in additional departments from northern Lake County and Southern Wisconsin.

Crews on the scene faced heavy fire and some explosions from a north side garage inside the structure.

The fire was brought under control and then extinguished by 9:30 p.m. Overhaul and the investigation continued until early Sunday morning.

The injured firefighter was treated without requiring hospitalization. No others were injured in the blaze.

RVs were among the items destroyed. Financial loss is expected to reach millions of dollars.

The fire is under investigation by the Antioch Fire Department.

Departments and fire districts from Lake Villa, Newport, Fox Lake, Gurnee, Winthrop Harbor, Zion, Beach Park, Spring Grove and Bristol, Wisconsin, responded to the scene.

"We would like to thank all of our neighboring fire departments for their assistance helping to knock out this blaze," Antioch Fire Chief Jon Cokefair said. "Everyone did a great job to bring this fire under control as quickly as possible."