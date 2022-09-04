Buffalo Grove residents turn out to support Highland Park

Buffalo Grove is proving it is Highland Park strong.

The village and the Rotary Club of Buffalo Grove combined Sunday to show support for their North Shore neighbor with a Family Fun Walk and pancake breakfast as part of the Buffalo Grove Days festivities.

Funds collected from the breakfast were donated to the Highland Park Community Foundation's July 4 fund.

The tragic shooting during Highland Park's July 4 parade, which left seven dead, dozens wounded and countless traumatized, was on the mind of the walkers who showed up for the walk, which began at Willow Stream Park and continued through Mike Rylko Community Park Sunday morning.

"It is devastating to think that could have been in your community," Buffalo Grove resident Laurel Lubin said.

The community connection was brought home by officials taking part in a pre-walk ceremony at Willow Stream Park that included Buffalo Grove Village President Beverly Sussman, congressman Brad Schneider, state Rep. Daniel Didech, Lake County Board member Marah Altenberg and Vernon Township Supervisor Jonathan Altenberg.

"Today's walk is just one way to come together as a community and show that we are Highland Park strong," Sussman said.

Didech said he was in the Woodland Commons shopping center on July 4,

"I'll never forget seeing the Buffalo Grove police cars with their sirens on, speeding east on Route 22, going to help, like so many communities were from across the suburban area," he said,

Jonathan Altenberg, who grew up in Highland Park, said that when he went to the vigil at Highland Park City Hall a week later, "there was a sniper on top of the city hall. The sniper was there to protect the crowds. That vision was just shocking. And I think most of us in many of our communities could think this will never happen here. Well, it can."

He noted that Vernon Township has a referendum for a community mental health board in November.

Symbolizing the connection between the communities was the presence of Highland Park City Manager Ghida Neukirch, who served for 13 years as Buffalo Grove deputy village manager.

"We are so grateful to the entire community of Buffalo Grove for their support and this event. It is so incredibly moving to us that they would coordinate this to support our community and the victims and their families," Neukirch said.

She said the last eight weeks have been challenging for Highland Park.

"Certainly, we experienced firsthand how lives can change in a moment," she said. "And for the families that lost loved ones, their lives are never going to be the same. And we have people that are still recovering physically. And certainly, we have thousands of people that are going be traumatized forever."

She said her son Zachary, a freshman at Wheeling High School, told her before attending a Saturday event, "I keep thinking about what we'll do if there is a shooter here."

"What 15-year-old should have to experience life like that?" Neukirch said.

Neukirch said she was in the parade, as were her son and nephew.

"We were right behind the city council. So I have a picture of Zachary at 10:11 at the shooting site, and the shooting took place at 10:14. And so when I look at that, I think three minutes. And my life has changed forever. I could have been shot. He could have been shot. It's horrific," she said.