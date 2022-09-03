Suspect in custody after shooting at two people in Maple Park

A suspect is in custody after Kane County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired in Maple Park early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to gun shots heard near Old State and McGough roads. They learned a male had fired shots at two people and then fled to a house at Crawford Road in Elgin, a police report said.

After obtaining a search warrant, police made multiple attempts to contact the suspect inside the house. He eventually came out and police took him into custody.

No injuries were reported. Police from Campton Hills, Maple Park and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management assisted with the response.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Kane County Investigations Division at (630) 444-1103.