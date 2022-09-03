 

Kane County sheriff: Elgin man fleeing hit-and-run hits tree, dies

 
By Isabella Grosso
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 9/3/2022 8:42 PM

A 58-year-old Elgin man fleeing the scene of a crash Thursday afternoon hit a tree and died of his injuries, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

Martin Contreras was speeding west away from a hit-and-run at Route 31 and Boncosky Road in Sleepy Hollow when the Cadillac Escalade he was driving hit a tree and large berm at Sleepy Hollow and Boncosky roads in unincorporated Dundee Township, according to the release. Contreras, the car's sole occupant, was transported to an Elgin-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

 

Sheriff's detectives are investigating.

