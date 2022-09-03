Kane County sheriff: Elgin man fleeing hit-and-run hits tree, dies
Updated 9/3/2022 8:42 PM
A 58-year-old Elgin man fleeing the scene of a crash Thursday afternoon hit a tree and died of his injuries, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.
Martin Contreras was speeding west away from a hit-and-run at Route 31 and Boncosky Road in Sleepy Hollow when the Cadillac Escalade he was driving hit a tree and large berm at Sleepy Hollow and Boncosky roads in unincorporated Dundee Township, according to the release. Contreras, the car's sole occupant, was transported to an Elgin-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Sheriff's detectives are investigating.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.