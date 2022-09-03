Elgin man charged for shooting at two people in Maple Park

A 32-year-old Elgin man faces charges for firing shots at two people in Maple Park early Saturday morning, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Kyle D. Gunderson, of the 9N200 block of Crawford Road, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a weapon, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held at the Kane County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Around 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to gun shots heard near Old State and McGough roads. They learned a male had fired shots at two people and then fled to a house at Crawford Road in Elgin, a police report said.

After obtaining a search warrant, police made multiple attempts to contact the suspect inside the house. Gunderson eventually came out and police took him into custody. A firearm was recovered from the residence.

No injuries were reported. Police from Campton Hills, Maple Park, Kane County S.W.A.T., and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management assisted with the response.